Brand New Rihanna: “We Found Love” Featuring Calvin Harris

Rihanna is staying right on track (pun intended) with a new album set to be released soon. But if “soon” is just too long of aRiRi-wait for you, you’re in luck.The new single “We Found Love” featuringCalvin Harris wasjustleaked and immediately lit up the blogosphere.

“We Found Love” is the very first taste from the currently untitled project which isnot due out until November, and if this track is any indication for what’s to come, we’re in for a surprise. While the sound is surprisingly Euro-techno with pulsating synths rather than her usual Caribbean tingedhip-hop-pop, her signature hit style still shines through.

Give Rihana’s new tune a listen and let us know what you think? Is it a hit?