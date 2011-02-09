Fashion Brand Blogs: Do You Read Them?

As of late, fashion brands have gotten a grasp on all of this Social Media business. After all, brands have turned into our favorite gal-pal personas via Twitter (think: @DKNY, @OscarPRGirl, @Bergdorfs, @ElizandJames… the list goes on). Recently, however, brands have decided to tackle yet another platform: Blogs.

Barneys just launched a blog-esque online magazine, The Window, which currently features behind-the-scenes looks at products, interviews with personalities, and even a fun post courtesy of Simon Doonan. Similarly, Jenna Lyons announced she’d be launching a blog for J. Crew, for which she’s selecting a range of company contributors to compile inspiration, ideas, and possibly some overheard Mickey Drexler musings at the headquarters. These two sites join the growing number of brand blogs, which includes Tory Burch, Saks, and Bergdorf Goodman among them.

Brands apparently see blogs as a way to create editorial content aside from their products hopefully drawing in customers with a fun, accessible experience to get hooked on.

Sounds like a smart marketing tactic, but does anyone really read them?

(via FashionEtc)