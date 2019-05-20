Bran Stark Plotted The Entire ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending Because He’s Sinister AF

Bran the Broken wanted us to think he was lounging around and not paying attention, but in reality, Mr. Stark was conspiring and planning this whole time. Fans are convinced that Bran plotted to become King on Game of Thrones. Since he began he journey to become the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran has been a habitual line-stepper. He was the knower and seer of all things, so he acted like he couldn’t muster up any affection or human connection for the people who love and care about him.

To be honest, we’re convinced that Bran knew Daenerys Targaryen was going to obliterate King’s Landing with dragon fire. There’s evidence that he even sent Tyrion Lannister on a wild goose chase to try and stop her even though Bran knew she would have to be killed in order to be stopped.

Reddit user AegonStarkgaryen explained

Bran told him in season eight, episode two, off screen, when Tyrion sat down with him. Bran can see glimpses of the future. He has had visions of the future in the first few minutes of season six, episode six, just before he and Meera meet Benjen. Tyrion tries desperately to change the course of action he knows is likely to happen, which Bran told him about already. He was adamant about two things: the bells ringing mean surrender (please accept the surrender) and the city falling by the next day, even though the odds were quite evened, as Jaime said.

Some people even believe that it was really Bran who warged into Drogon–leaving Dany with little control over the situation after the Lannister Army and the Golden Company called a truce.

It’s also hella suspect that Bran traveled all the way from Winterfell to King’s Landing just so that he could be named King–he clearly knew that he was going to be crowned. It’s super strange that Bran was adamant about being called The Three-Eyed Raven, but then he was suddenly pleased as punch to be named Bran the Broken (which is f*cking awful BTW).

Let’s also remember that he fueled the drama between Jon Snow and Dany–he could have warned Dany that Euron was going to ambush her when she approached King’s Landing, but he didn’t. As a result, Rhaegal was killed, Dany went mad, and Jon had to kill his boo.

Bran is clearly the mastermind behind all of this. The fact that Tyrion ended up becoming his Hand when it was all said and done make us believe that the cleverest man in Westeros had something to do with it as well.