StyleCaster
Share

17 Bralette Tops to Keep on Heavy Rotation This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Bralette Tops to Keep on Heavy Rotation This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
17 Bralette Tops to Keep on Heavy Rotation This Summer
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Remember four or five years ago when crop-tops became a thing (again) and every single adult made the same joke asking you where the other half of your shirt was? This is sort of like that, only now you’ve had a while to think of a comeback. In all seriousness, bralette tops—or cropped, tank-style tops that usually look a bit like a bustier—have replaced the crop-top as the must-have summer staple. The good news? Anyone can pull it off.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

Yep, we’re firm believers that anyone can rock a bralette top as a shirt, no matter your style or body type: Throw one over a shift dress or button-down shirt for a new take on layering at the office, or pair it with an oversized pantsuit and mules for a dinner date. Not keen on showing that much of your stomach? No problem: Grab a pair of high-waist pants or shorts—preferably paper bag-style—and style it with a bralette that hits closer to the hip, rather than the ribcage.

MORE: The Street Style Guide to Dressing Yourself When It’s Hot AF

To prove there’s a bralette top out there for everyone (we’re not kidding), we found 17 of our favorites—a floral style, a tie-up iteration, and even one with cap-sleeves for the modest among us—for you to rock all summer long.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
Cute Bra Tops—Reformation Palms Top

Reformation Palms Top, $58; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Cutest Bra Tops—Cienne The Chrissie Top

Cienne The Chrissie Top, $285; at Cienne

Photo: Cienne
Cutest Bra Tops—Madewell Crop Top In Rhoda Stripe

Madewell Crop Top in Rhoda Stripe, $49.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Cute Bra Tops—Silence + Noise Tiny Ribbed Knit Tank Top

Silence + Noise Tiny Ribbed Knit Tank Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cute Bra Tops—Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top

Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Cutest Bra Tops—Zara Crop Top With Knot

Zara Crop Top with Knot, $29.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Cutest Bra Tops—Elizabeth And James Chandler Bra Top

Elizabeth and James Chandler Bra Top, $125; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Cutest Bra Tops—Petite Studio Velvet Bra Top

Petite Studio Velvet Bra Top, $79; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio
Cute Bra Tops—Topshop Stitchy Crochet Bralet

Topshop Stitchy Crochet Bralet, $30; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Cute Bra Tops—Farrow Clare Wrap Top

Farrow Clare Wrap Top, $68; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Cute Bra Tops—Finder's Keepers Arabella Crop Top

Finder’s Keepers Arabella Crop Top, $115; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Cute Bra Tops—Maryam Nassir Zadeh Playa Tank

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Playa Tank, $215; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Cute Bra Tops—Pari Desai Hana Sweater Bra

Pari Desai Hana Sweater Bra, $40; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Cute Bra Tops—Mango Lace Bralette Top In Coral

Mango Lace Bralette Top in Coral, $19.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Cute Bra Tops—Yumi Kim Hey Baby Crop Top

Yumi Kim Hey Baby Crop Top, $98; at Spring

Photo: Spring
Cute Bra Tops—Marni Ryon Printed Crepe de Chine Bra Top

Marni Ryon Printed Crepe de Chine Bra Top, $234; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Cute Bra Tops—Naanaa Cross Front Bra Top

Naanaa Cross Front Bra Top, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Mermaid Wedding Dresses Brides Will Die For

Mermaid Wedding Dresses Brides Will Die For
  • Cute Bra Tops—Reformation Palms Top
  • Cutest Bra Tops—Cienne The Chrissie Top
  • Cutest Bra Tops—Madewell Crop Top In Rhoda Stripe
  • Cute Bra Tops—Silence + Noise Tiny Ribbed Knit Tank Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top
  • Cutest Bra Tops—Zara Crop Top With Knot
  • Cutest Bra Tops—Elizabeth And James Chandler Bra Top
  • Cutest Bra Tops—Petite Studio Velvet Bra Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Topshop Stitchy Crochet Bralet
  • Cute Bra Tops—Farrow Clare Wrap Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Finder's Keepers Arabella Crop Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Maryam Nassir Zadeh Playa Tank
  • Cute Bra Tops—Pari Desai Hana Sweater Bra
  • Cute Bra Tops—Mango Lace Bralette Top In Coral
  • Cute Bra Tops—Yumi Kim Hey Baby Crop Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Marni Ryon Printed Crepe de Chine Bra Top
  • Cute Bra Tops—Naanaa Cross Front Bra Top
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share