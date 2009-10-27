Bradley Cooper: Renee Zellweger’s Beau to Bring Her Home for the Holidays

Nothing is more intimidating than going to someone else’s home for the holidays, especially when that someone is your boyfriend/girlfriend. There are awkward dinners where you have to explain that yes, although you are a vegetarian, you don’t just eat salad, and then there’s that pesky sleeping arrangement elephant in the room. Well, buckle up, Renee Zellweger…we hear you’re trekking to Pennsylvania to visit boyfriend Bradley Cooper‘s family this Christmas.

Squashing recent breakup rumors, a source close to the two let slip that Zellweger plans on spending the holidays with Brad’s fam. The two have only been dating since July of this year. We hope she takes some dating inspiration this Christmas for the supposed upcoming Bridget Jones resurgence.