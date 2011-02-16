Bradley Cooper and …Renee Zellweger?

Being set up on a parade of fake dates with A-list actresses must be a sign that you have arrived, and if that’s the case, then Bradley Cooper has certainly arrived. Last week The Hangover actor went on a “date” with Jennifer Aniston, and then last night he was spotted dining with Renee Zellweger at Antonucci on New York City’s Upper East Side. I can say without a doubt that there’s a slim to none chance that Cooper is romantically involved with either of these women, but I do look forward to who his publicist sets him up on a date with next.

Between his amazing roles in Wedding Crashers and Nip Tuck, Bradley Cooper has been on the cusp of earning leading man status for some time. I am glad his time has finally come. Who saw The Hangover?