Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger Shack Up! Plus 10 Reasons to Move in Together

Love is apparently in the air — and it’s not even spring yet! We think it’s safe to predict that the relationship forecast is on the ups for all (fingers crossed).

Case in point: Renee Zellweger and beau Bradley Cooper recently shacked up in a 3.1 million dollar three-bedroom home in Pacific Palisades, California. The lovebirds are having their new sanctuary renovated and will soon be moving in, making their relationship more official than ever. Do we see wedding bells in the near future?

Since hot and steamy relationships are all the rage and Zellweger and Cooper are taking the plunge, why not us? If you’re attached and are thinking about making the next move in your relationship, check out why we think moving in together is the best idea you could ever have.

1. Cozy Nights

Who doesn’t want to come home to their significant other every evening? Having a permanent snuggle partner calls for unlimited cozy nights, not to mention that it gives you something to look forward to after a long day at work.

2. Committed

No more wondering whether your boy toy is committed or not. If he’s willing to take your relationship to the next level and move in together, there’s definitely no question that he’s dedicated to making it work.

3. Eye Candy

Not only will you have those fabulous cozy nights, but you’ll also have endless eye candy. Imagine all those times when you daydream about your lover when he’s not there. When you live together, those daydreams will become your everyday reality.

4. True You

Moving in together is the best way to find out whether or not you have a future with the other person. There is no hiding your true character with the person you share your space with. Who knows — the two of you might be destined to be together, so make a trial run of it. It’s definitely better to find out either way before you tie the knot…

5. Dinner Buddy

Never eat dinner alone again! Not only will you be able to practice your cooking skills, but it’ll be like having a date night every night! Light some candles, pop open a bottle of wine, put on some good tunes, and enjoy your night cap with one another.

6. Partner in Crime

While this title is usually given to your best girl friend, once you take the next step and move in together, your beau will most likely turn into your new partner in crime. Instead of seeing your partner only for serious date nights, you can now spend fun weekends of debauchery together.

7. Rent Decrease

Since you’ll be shacking up, that means less money spent on rent and more to spend on pleasure. It may even inspire the two of you to plan a trip that you otherwise wouldn’t have taken. Or take this opportunity to redecorate with new furniture and wall hangings to give your new pad more of a homey feel.

8. Best Behavior

Moving in together will probably channel your inner angel for a little while at least. This is a good way to become more domesticated, forcing yourself to keep your home tidy, as opposed to looking like a junkyard when no one’s there.

9. New Year

It’s a New Year, which is the perfect reason to make a change. Moving in together will broaden your horizons and put a new spin on your relationship — plus, there’s nothing like a little change to bring more excitement back into your love life.

10. Renee and Bradley Did It

If two of our favorite celebs are doing it, why can’t we? Especially if a notorious hottie like Cooper is taking the plunge. (A little note to all of our guy readers: No more excuses, it’s time to get together with that girl of yours and make things happen!)



More News We Love:

Gisele Bundchen + 8 More Charitable Models

How to Apply Flawless Liquid Foundation