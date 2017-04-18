So, Now Lady Gaga Is Making Out with Bradley Cooper

Sup? Not much, just Lady Gaga making out with Bradley Cooper at a gas station. U?

OK, OK, don’t get your panties in a twist: It was for a movie. Gaga and Coops were spotted filming a steamy make-out sesh in the California desert yesterday, on location for their forthcoming film, A Star Is Born. Nevertheless, the shots are steamy AF.

In between shoving their tongues down each other’s throats takes, the first-time film actress and first-time director palled around and probably tried to shake off any awkwardness, their hair catching the Californian breeze as though they hadn’t a care in the world. Today and tomorrow, they hit up Empire Polo Club in the Coachella valley to film more scenes. Because Coachella is Coachella, extras for those scenes were vetted via the music festival’s official app.

“Be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages,” the casting call read. “Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera.” All you need is your Western best. “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”

Extras won’t be paid for their efforts—in fact, they pay $10 a head—but proceeds go straight to Gaga’s charity, the Born This Way Foundation, so—once again, Gaga’s classiness shines through.