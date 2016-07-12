Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Wimbledon Fight Is Definitely All of Us

Bradley Cooper was just trying to enjoy a tennis match at Wimbledon with girlfriend Irina Shayk, but she was not having it. Video shows Bradley trying to talk to the 30-year-old model, but she was turned, wiping away tears, and decidedly leaned out in some kind of body-language apocalypse.

It’s a familiar interaction for anyone’s who’s ever been forced to share close quarters with someone they want to kill. However, the plot thickened when the world realized Bradley’s ex Suki Waterhouse was also in the stands.

Those rumors were short-lived, though. TMZ is now reporting Irina was merely suffering from allergies, and Bradley was talking to retired tennis player Stefan Edberg who was sitting on the other side of Irina. It’s a passable defense, or maybe “suffering from allergies” is a new celebrity euphemism, sort of like “suffering from exhaustion.”