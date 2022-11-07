Bradley & Irina Were Just Spotted Getting Cozy In NYC—Here’s If They’re Back Together

Three years after their breakup, many fans are wondering: did Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunite? The two have been spotted packing the PDA in New York City and are sparking rumors that they’re back together.

Bradley, 47, and Irina 36, previously dated from 2015 to 2019. They share one child together, Lea De Sein, 5. The pair split in July 2019 after Bradley released his 2019 film, A Star is Born, where many people speculated that Lady Gaga might have had a hand at the split. According to an Entertainment Tonight insider at the time, they revealed that “things were difficult before Bradley started filming A Star Is Born but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home.” The source denied that Lady Gaga had any involvement, but agreed that “constant speculation about Bradley’s relationship” with her “didn’t help.” Ultimately, their “daily issues as parents and as professionals” were what tore them apart.

However, years later, things might be starting back up again. Here’s if Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are back together again.

Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Back Together?

Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk back together? Their latest outings might hint that they are. On Halloween 2022, Irina posted a photo of her and Bradley in their costumes on Instagram. Bradley was dressed up in a teddy bear costume while he was holding Irina who was dressed up as pinup legend Bettie Page. The duo was later seen trick-or-treating with their daughter Lea.

The ex-couple also sparked reunion rumors when they went to the Bahamas together. Irina posted a picture of her with her ex on the beach while he was holding a hose. On November 7, 2022, The Daily Mail obtained pictures of the two walking out in New York City with their dogs and hugging each other. In one photo, Irina is seen affectionately patting Bradley’s butt.

During their relationship, the pair mostly lived in Los Angeles in Bradley’s home. However, the supermodel held on to her NYC apartment because they also lived with Bradley’s mother. TMZ reported that the former (maybe renewed) couple decided that they will both live in New York City for Lea’s sake. They have also agreed to split legal and physical custody of their little one 50/50. However, they will be flexible when it comes to their exact schedule since their jobs can be a bit erratic in terms of timing.

When the couple first split at the top of summer 2019, a source told People, “Irina’s number one priority is their daughter. She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.” Another source explained, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” a second source told the outlet. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

When rumors of Irina dating Kanye West circulated in 2021, a source told Us Weekly that he just wanted his ex to be “happy,” a source told Us Weekly in a report published Thursday, June 10. “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” the insider explained, adding, “Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”