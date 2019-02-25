Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Showed Rare PDA on the Oscars Red Carpet

The Academy Awards red carpet always brings out the best fashion from our favorite celebs. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Oscars 2019 looks were absolutely in-sync. They did not disappoint. Cooper went for a classic black tuxedo. He slicked back his gorgeous dusty-blonde hair (hough it looks quite dark pushed back like that), and wore a snazzy black bowtie. How adorable?

Shayk went for a gold twist on a sleek look: She’s in a tight black gown with some gold fringe/trim And we love it! The model always looks so casually chic. And it’s a killer look with her chopped-off brunette hair. She could probably rock any look, TBH. We’re not saying she should…but if Shayk shaved her head, she’d probs still be a ten. Along with Shayk, Cooper also walked the Oscars red carpet, with his mom, Gloria Campano. Shayk and Cooper share 1-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and have been dating since 2015.

And we’re pretty sure Shayk must be over-the-moon for her partner who is nominated for Best Actor for his role as country superstar Jackson Maine in A Star is Born. The film is nominated for eight other awards tonight. Gaga leads with two noms (Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”). The other five accolades include Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. They really hit it out of the park! The only thing missing? A nod to Cooper for Best Direction. But Gaga says it doesn’t matter that the Academy left him off the ballot.

Fans are saying everything we’ve dreamed—who wouldn’t want to marry Cooper? Especially after seeing his Oscars look tonight? We’re always up for a good The Office meme:

Here’s more of the duo (and trio) on the rep carpet:

ALSO— we love a good tweet. Check out one Twitter fans view on the seating arrangements between Cooper, Shayk and Gaga.

This is hysterical. But— to be fair— Cooper’s mom, Gloria Campano, is next to him so what was the alternative? Seat Gaga next to Cooper’s mom? No. Cooper had to balance his three ladies tonight and that seems like the best order, no?