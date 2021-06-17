Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Just Reunited in Public For the 1st Time Since She Started Dating Kanye

Fans were surprised to see Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk out and about in New York City together amid her rumored romance with Kanye West. The former couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Lea, looked “happy,” E! reports.

Bradley, 46, and Irina, 35, split in 2019 after four years together. Since then, the exes have rarely been spotted out together in public. But the pair were reportedly spotted with their daughter on Thursday, June 17, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to E! at the time. According to one source, Bradley picked up his ex at her apartment before driving with her to an appointment for Lea. “They were both talking to their daughter and she was animated and pointing at things,” an eyewitness said, per E!. “They seemed like a happy family spending time together.”

The former couple’s rare outing comes just days after Irina returned from a vacation with her rumored flame, Kanye West. Irina and Kanye were photographed together in the South of France on Tuesday, June 8, which also happened to be Kanye’s 44th birthday. In the photos, which were first published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, June 9, the rapper and model were all smiles as they toured a vineyard together. A source told TMZ at the time that the two were “100 percent romantically together.”

A source later revealed to HollywoodLife that Irina was “thrilled” when Kanye asked her to travel to France together. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” the source said. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”

The insider continued, “She doesn’t want to be known as just someone who’s associated [with] Bradley Cooper. This is a Hollywood merger of a new Hollywood power couple in her eyes, of Kanye and Irina, and it feels big to her for her career, but she also likes Kanye. She’s ready for this.”

News of Kanye and Irina’s relationship comes just four months after Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in February 2021 over “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents at the time. The former couple, who were married for nearly seven years following their wedding in 2014, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.