Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Just Came To A Massive Compromise In Their Custody Battle

Thankfully this didn’t get messy. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s custody agreement details have been revealed. It’s clear that they’re willing to do whatever they can to make sure their young daughter, Lea, is happy and healthy. After several years of dating–Bradley and Irina went their separate ways a couple of months ago. Though their split was mutual and amicable for the most part–their custody agreement for Lea was a bit prickly.

During their relationship–the pair had mostly lived in Los Angeles in Bradley’s home. Unfortunately, Irina never felt quite at home there because Bradley’s mother also lived in the house. Therefore, the supermodel held on to her NYC apartment. Now, TMZ is reporting that the former couple has decided that they will both live in New York City for Lea’s sake. They have also agreed to split legal and physical custody of their little one 50/50. However, they will be flexible when it comes to their exact schedule since their jobs can be a bit erratic in terms of timing.

When the couple first split at the top of summer, a source told People, “Irina’s number one priority is their daughter. She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.” Another source explained, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” a second source told the outlet. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

Though Irina has been tight-lipped about her split from Bradley –and her possible new romance, she’s been very open about motherhood and the joy she’s found in it. “There is no real challenge,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life.”