Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse Have Reportedly Broken Up

Another celebrity couple (reportedly) bites the dust: According to E! News, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse are dunzo.

The low-key (and incredibly attractive) couple have been an item since March 2013 when they were spotted together in Boston, and made their debut as an official couple after nine months of dating when the British model was Cooper’s date to the New York premiere of “American Hustle” in December 2013.

No word on why the two split—they attended the Oscars together just last month—but you kind of have to wonder if their almost 20-year age difference was a factor: She’s 22 and he’s 40.