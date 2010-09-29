Brad And Rachel Zoe Split! Incoherent Courtney Love Video

Happier Times. Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski Photo: Angela Weiss, Getty



SINGLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!

RT @dkny Intern just back from Starbucks w/ 3pm fuel. Ordered Vanilla cafe frap lite..she brings it back w/WHIPCREAM. What part of lite was unclear?

Maybe the intern was just trying to make your life more delicious?



RT @staceybendet Dear Marni, thank you! http://yfrog.com/5mxo7rj

And those are completely sick!

RT @chrissiemiller The Glee / Britney episode is everythinggggggg!

We concur talented Sophomore designer!



RT @ mrjoezee The hall of covers right outside my office. Can’t wait to see how it’ll be displayed in the new office. http://plixi.com/p/47810568

So fun, I adore a vintage cover.

DOUBLE SHOT: WORD FROM THE WEB

Brad is officially off the Team Zoe roster as of October 1. We’re sure this is very meaningful for her brand, but really we’re just worried the next season of The Rachel Zoe Project will be super boring now. (Fashionista)

Abercrombie & Fitch is being fined by immigration authorities because some of its Michigan workers may have been illegal aliens. We bet those were still rather good looking illegals. (WWD)



Hilary Rhoda and Julia Stegner go all 60s MOD in Vogue Turkey October, shot by Cuneyt Akeroglu. Is this signifying a revival? (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Mel Gibson’s baby mama and avid phone conversation recorder Oksana Grigorieva is going to give Oprah a tell-all. No lazy last season producers over in Chi-town. (Perez Hilton)

Madonna’s crazy veiny arms were photoshopped for her Dolce & Gabbana campaign and I for one couldn’t be happier. (Stylite)

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Oh snap, my girl Courtney Love gets animated – fashion style.