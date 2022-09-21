Brad Just Asked Where He Went ‘Wrong’ in His ‘Relationships’ Amid Angelina’s Custody Battle

Flowing creativity. Brad Pitt handles his relationships through art. The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star unveiled a new art exhibit with Australian musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago in Finland and talked about how his failed relationships influenced his art.

Brad spoke about his art to Finland’s public broadcaster YLE about what inspired his art. “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” he said. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.” The Fight Club actor was married to Jennifer Aniston from 1999 to 2005 and married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016. He reportedly started making his artwork after his divorce from Angelina. The Sara Hilden Art Museum said of the exhibit and the featured artists, “Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago.”

Angelina and Brad were speculated to be together in 2005 after they starred together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, during filming, Brad was still with Jennifer but they subsequently split. Brad is currently embroiled in a custody battle with his kids with Angelina. The former couple has six children together, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. The Maleficent star filed an FBI report against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to Puck, who obtained the sealed documents, the Eternals actress filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI to get information about the altercation between her family and her ex-husband. The file claims that Brad spilled beer on Angelina and that he grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and shook her violently while yelling, “You’re f***ing up this family.” The event happened on the same flight where Angelina claimed that Brad assaulted their son, Maddox, in 2016.

The FOIA report was filed anonymously under Jane Doe in April 2022, who was already heavily suspected to be Angelina. It was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.” The reasoning behind the lawsuit was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving the plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”