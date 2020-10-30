Brad Pitt’s Ex-Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Responded to Their Breakup With a Cryptic Insta Post

After reports surfaced about the couple’s split, Brad Pitt’s ex Nicole Poturalski’s breakup response was just another confirmation that she’s tired of fans weighing in on her love life. The 27-year-old German beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, to share her cryptic reaction to the news.

“Hang in there just for a little bit longer,” Poturalski captioned a pair of photos of herself lounging in bed. In a separate comment, the model later responded to a fan’s message urging others not to say “hurtful” things amid her rumored split. “None of you know the facts. Let them be happy. There are so many hurtful things being said to break this girl down,” read part of the fan’s comment. “It’s not necessarily [sic] at all.” Poturalski agreed: “thank you so much for those words,” she wrote, “I have to admit hateful words never don’t scratch you even if you have a thick skin.” This marks the first time Poturalski posted since Us Weekly reported that “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” according to a source. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

The model’s recent post wasn’t her first time defending herself against trolls. In early October, the German native took to her Instagram Story to explain how she couldn’t “understand what goes on the heads of such people.” Poturalski went on to caption her German-language clips in English: “hey guys, I’ve been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments,” she wrote. In another clip, she added, “It’s just so rude and so sad for those commenting.” Unfortunately, the model has been fielding criticism ever since she and Pitt, 56, were first rumored to be dating in August following a trip to France.

Speculation over the pair’s rumored romance began after they were spotted sharing a weekend together in France at Pitt’s Château Miraval—a.k.a., the same estate that the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor purchased with ex Angelina Jolie, 45, in 2008 (Pitt and Jolie later married there in 2014). Critics of the pair’s relationship often wondered what Jolie thought of it amid her legal battle with Pitt, where they couple is fighting over the custody of their children Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. (Pitt and Jolie are also parents to eldest son Maddox, who at 19, is legally considered an adult).