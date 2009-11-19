Brad Pitt News: Star Turns Down Millions, Goes Trick-or-Treating Instead

Brad Pitt proves to be a good dad after all (not that we had any doubts). Apparently he turned down $5 million to go trick-or-treating with the kids, how sweet! It’s not like he needs the money, but still that’s impressive; most Hollywood stars will show their face anywhere as long as there’s a paycheck attached.

The October 31 Grand Prix Ball was in accordance with Global Event Management in Abu Dhabi and a representative reported that they expected Pitt to be there, but he was a no show. Instead they just had to settle for performances by Beyoncé, Aerosmith (minus Steven Tyler), and Timbaland. Not too shabby if we don’t say so ourselves, but we’re glad Tyler is back with the band.