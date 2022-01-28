Here’s Whether Brad Pitt Is Really Dating Lykke Li Amid Rumors They’re ‘Secretly’ Together

Lovers or friends? Brad Pitt and Lykke Li have fans wondering if there’s something romantic going on between them—but it seems that there’s no real truth to the dating rumors.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 58, and the “I Follow Rivers” singer, 35, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted out together at a restaurant in Hollywood. The rumors ramped up after a report by The Sun on January 27, 2022, which claimed that the pair are “secretly dating” and keeping their relationship “under the radar.” Following the speculation, however, multiple sources confirmed that the duo—who live next door to each other—are nothing more than friends.

As one source revealed to Us Weekly, “They are not dating, they are friendly neighbors, but nothing romantic is going on.” A separate insider who spoke to Page Six also noted that the pair met a few years ago and lost touch. “He hasn’t seen her in two years,” the insider claimed on January 27, 2022. “He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating.”

Rumors began to circulate that Brad was dating the indie sensation when celebrity gossip account Deux Moi first began sharing anonymous tips about the duo being an item. And according to the source who spoke to The Sun, the rumored romance was working out “perfectly” for Brad. “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors,” the insider alleged, adding, “It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.” Of course, it seems these comments are off-base, as the Hollywood star isn’t officially off the market yet.

Still, that doesn’t mean Brad isn’t looking for love. The Golden Globe winner—who was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016—“would dearly love to date again,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. “[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” the insider added at the time. But there’s just one problem: “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.” Sounds familiar!

Understandably, Brad is still a bit hesitant to pursue love again after having his relationships “scrutinized” in the media for years. The actor, who was also married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before moving on with Angelina, is now trying to stay “focused on family, charities and work” for the time being. “Those are his main priorities,” the insider said.