Brad Is Jealous Jen Is ‘Tighter’ With Ex Justin Theroux Than With Him—Here’s How She Feels About It

Though they all have divorce in common, that doesn’t mean that Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s relationships with each other are on the exact same page today. According to a new report, Aniston has a “tighter” relationship with one of her ex-husbands—and the other isn’t all too thrilled about it.

For Pitt, who split from Aniston in 2005 after seven years together and nearly five years of marriage, seeing the Friends alum maintain such a “cozy” relationship with Theroux is difficult. “It’s hard for Brad to see Jen getting so cozy with Justin,” a source told OK! Magazine on December 20, 2021. “The possibility that Jen’s tighter with Justin stings him, for sure.” While a rep for Aniston denies that there’s any tension between the trio, the insider insists that Aniston and Theroux’s bond is a sore spot for Pitt.

According to the source, the One Upon a Time in Hollywood star still “takes immense pride in the tight relationship” he has with Aniston. It seems the same could be said of Theroux, who on December 7, 2021, shared a photo to Instagram of the Morning Show star sitting on his lap following their reunion for the Facts of Life special on ABC. But according to OK!’s source, Pitt “found it kind of lame” that Theroux decided to post the snap of him and his ex-wife.

As far as Aniston is concerned, however, the We’re the Millers actress is fine with showing off that she and Theroux are “the best of friends, still,” per the source—but she also “finds it sweet” that Pitt is a little jealous of her relationship with her other ex-husband.

Aniston and Theroux announced their separation in 2018 following two years of marriage and six years together. In a statement at the time, the former couple made clear that they were “best friends” and they would continue to maintain the “love” they had for one another.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” their announcement read. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Nearly four years following their split, Theroux opened up about their friendship in an interview with Esquire, revealing they still FaceTime and text. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he explained.

Theroux continued, “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her,” he noted, before concluding, “I think that when you get good at relationships—and here I am, single—if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship.”