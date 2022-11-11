Here’s How Brad Feels About Jen ‘Coming Clean’ About Their Infertility Issues During Their Marriage—They’ve Had ‘Ups & Downs’

A well-thought decision. Brad Pitt just reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s confessions of infertility. The Morning Show star opened up about her infertility issues in her Allure cover story and how the media reacted to the constant rumors she was pregnant during her marriage to Brad.

A source close to Brad told Hollywood Life about how the Bullet Train actor feels about her decision to be candid in the interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider said. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.”

The Friends actress explained how she felt when rumors kept on swirling if she wanted to get pregnant or not during their five-year marriage. “I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she told the magazine. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” She talked about her multiple attempts to have a baby, and how the time was especially “hard.” “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’” However, she mainly had a problem with the media and the ongoing “narrative that I was just selfish.” She continued, “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

RELATED: Here’s How to Score Invites to Movie Premieres & Meet All Your Fave Celebs

The pair met in 1994 but didn’t date until 1998 when their agents set them up. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement released before the finale of Friends in 2004. “We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate,” their statement read. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Jennifer later moved on to marry Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, while Brad was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. Jennifer and Brad reunited to read for characters Linda and Brad, love interests in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September 2020. According to Jennifer, the pair are very happy being friends. “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” the Cake actress said. “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.