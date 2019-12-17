Brad Pitt Went to Jennifer Aniston’s Holiday Party & Hmmm

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston continue to inspire ~rumors~ about a possible reunion, almost 15 years after their divorce. This time, it’s because Brad Pitt went to Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party. To be fair, he was in attendance along with literally 50 other people. But a source says Brad spent extra long at the party—like, longer than almost all of the other guests. Ahem!

An eyewitness told ET that Brad attended a casual holiday party at Jen’s house on Saturday, Dec. 14 along with a long guest list of other stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Lisa Kudrow, and Reese Witherspoon. The source says Brad got there early and left late. “Brad Pitt arrived at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday,” the eyewitness reported. “He was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m. He was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived with his longtime security guard who waited for him with his car and saw him out.”

However! Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. A paparazzo asked Brad if they were getting back together in May and he fully laughed. Also, back in February, another source told ET that Brad and Jennifer are just good friends, as they have been since they parted ways in 2005. So much has happened since then—they both remarried, then divorced again, and Jennifer is reportedly back on the dating scene. Brad attended Jen’s 50th birthday party in February.

“Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” the second source said. “They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life… They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion.”

Why yes, yes we do. But even if they never get back together, their friendship is proof that, sometimes, breakups can have a happy ending too.