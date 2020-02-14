Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Have an Unexpected Reaction to Those Dating Rumors

Sorry, Brad and Jen shippers. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to dating rumors isn’t exactly what fans want. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 13, that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, and the Friends alum, 51, think it’s pretty funny that fans want them back together.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen and they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider said.

It isn’t a surprise that fans want Brad and Jen to reunite. The two have been photographed together a lot through awards season. At the 2020 SAG Awards, they were even snapped holding each other’s hands, even if it was for a split second. The photo, which went viral on the internet, was joined by other cute moments between the ex-couple, such as when Brad watched Jen with adoring eyes as she won a SAG Award for her performance in Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

However, the source isn’t wrong about Brad and Jen’s relationship status. The Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Golden Globes that he and his ex-wife are simply friends. It doesn’t rule out the chance of a romantic reunion, but it def puts her in the friendzone. “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he said.

Womp womp. Though there are many fans who want Brad and Jen to give love another try after their divorce in 2005, there are some fans who don’t want Jen to go through the relationship again. As fans remember, Brad dated his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie soon after his divorce from Jen in 2005. Brad and Angelina married in 2014 and divorced in 2016. They share six kids: Vivienne, 11, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Pax, 16, Maddox, 18, and Knox, 11.

Who knows what will happen to Brad and Jen? At least they’re friends, and that’s good enough for us.