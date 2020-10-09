Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Just Responded to Her Relationship Haters

Over on Instagram, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responded to haters who have been leaving “hurtful” comments on her posts in recent weeks. These comments have been pouring in ever since the German model, 27, was first romantically linked to Pitt, 56, this summer. Now, Poturalski is officially over the trolls.

“I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people,” Poturalski said on her Instagram Story, speaking in German from her car. She went on to caption her clips in English: “hey guys, I’ve been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments,” she wrote. In another clip, she added, “It’s just so rude and so sad for those commenting.” As for the comments in question, many social media users have been criticizing the model’s new relationship with Pitt ever since The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor began dating Poturalski in August 2020.

Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship comes in the midst of his ongoing court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, over the custody of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne and Knox, both 12. Meanwhile, Jolie was reportedly “furious” after learning that Pitt and Poturalski vacationed together at the Maleficient star’s French chateau, which she co-owns with Pitt. Not to mention, this also happened to be the same location where Jolie and Pitt got married in 2014. Yikes.

Shortly after Pitt and Poturalski’s French getaway, fans learned that the model was reportedly already married to another man, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son. But Poturalski’s husband, Berlin restauranteur Roland Mary, isn’t “jealous” about the relationship. According to a source with The Daily Mail, Poturalski and her husband’s relationship could be described as “an open marriage.” Followers, however, continued to have questions about Poturalski’s new relationship with Pitt.

In September, one Instagram user even asked Poturalski why she “hates” Jolie. The model seemingly responded in a caption to a later post on the social media platform, writing, “happy people don’t hate.” During her Instagram Stories on October 9, Poturalski offered another tip for trolls: “Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content, easy,” she captioned one clip. Not bad advice, at all!