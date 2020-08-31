Yes, Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is Already Married, But Her Husband Isn’t ‘Jealous’

It’s true: Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is married. But let’s just say that her arrangement is unique! According to multiple outlets, the 27-year-old German model is in what they would describe as an “open marriage” with her husband of eight years. Apparently, her husband doesn’t really even mind that she’s dating the Hollywood star, of all people.

Poturalski’s husband is Roland Mary, a 68-year-old well-known German restauranteur. Mary isn’t really “interested in negativity or jealously,” a source told the Mail. When it comes to his wife dating the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor, there appear to be no issues since the couple considers themselves to be in an open relationship. “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,'” the source adds.

The couple married in 2012 and also share a 7-year-old son together. This isn’t Mary’s first marriage, either. “He has been married several times and has five children,” says his pal to the Mail. It makes sense, then, that the Borchardt restaurant owner is playing it cool—he’s just not about that drama anymore.

What’s interesting, though, is that Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship actually may have started because of her husband. At least in a way: Reports suggest that Pitt used to frequent her husband’s Berlin restaurant for years, and that’s where he met Poturalski. The Inglourious Basterds alum was reportedly promoting his latest Quentin Tarantino-directed film when he found himself in Berlin in August of 2019. He paid a visit to Borchardt at the time and was introduced to his now-girlfriend. ‘When Brad was at Borchardt, she [Nicole] gave him her number with a wink,” a source tells the Mail.

Pitt reportedly “knows” Mary well enough, too. So as long as he’s cool with it…then, great! This spells good news for the new couple, who just spent a weekend together in the South of France. And they didn’t just spend their holiday at any old hotel; the Oscar-winning actor and model boarded a private jet to Chateau Miraval, Pitt’s private property which boasts a spa, hot tub, indoor pool, home theater, and over 30 rooms. The Fight Club alum purchased the chateau in 2008 with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Speaking of whom: Whenever Pitt hasn’t been busy “gallivanting” with his new girlfriend, he’s been attending to his custody battle with Jolie. The exes, who were married in 2014 (at the same chateau Pitt brought Poturalski to, no less) and split after two years of marriage and 12 years together, also share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

While eldest son Maddox has reportedly cut ties with Pitt altogether, the actor is still determined to resolve his ongoing custody battle for his five youngest children. But the process has been less than smooth. In August, the Maleficient star requested that the judge presiding over her and Pitt’s case be removed. Pitt’s lawyers noted that this judge also happens to be the same one who Jolie picked to marry her and Pitt back in 2014. For now, Pitt’s response in court documents suggests that Jolie is aiming to delay their custody battle on purpose—an attempt he believes will only further “hurt” their kids.