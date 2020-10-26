Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Is Back Together With Her Husband After Their ‘Open Marriage’

Reunited with her man. Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, is back together with her husband, Roland Mary.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Poturalski (who is 41 years younger than Mary and 29 years younger than Pitt) was seen with her husband, a German restauranteur, at dinner in Berlin on Friday, October 23. The couple share a 7-year-old son. The two were seen laughing and smoking at Borchardt, a restaurant Mary owns. Their reunion comes a month after Pitt and Poturalski vacationed in France together, according to Page Six.

A source told The Daily Mail in August that Poturalski and Mary are in an “open marriage” and that the restauranteur isn’t “interested in negativity or jealously” when it comes to his wife’s relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,'” the source said. The insider also claimed that Pitt and Poturalski met at Mary’s restaurant, Borchandt, while he was promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin in August 2019. Per the source, Pitt had frequented the restaurant for years. “When Brad was at Borchardt, she [Nicole] gave him her number with a wink,” the insider said.

“Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work,” the source continued.

News broke of Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship in August after they were seen traveling to Chateau Miraval, a winery in France that Pitt owns with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt also married at the estate in 2014. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Jolie was “furious” that Pitt took his girlfriend to where they tied the knot. “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” the source said. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

A source also told the Mirror that Jolie was“furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low.” “It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life,” the insider said. “The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it.”