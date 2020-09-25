Brad Pitt Isn’t ‘Angry’ at His Girlfriend For Her Comment Shading Angelina Jolie

Still good. Brad Pitt reacted to girlfriend Nicole Poturalski’s Angelina Jolie shade, and isn’t “angry” at her. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 24, that the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor is fine with his girlfriend’s recent comment about his ex-wife.

“[Brad wasn’t] angry or upset Nicole made a remark about ‘happy people don’t hate,’” the source said.

The drama started in September 2020 when Poturalski, who’s been linked to Pitt since August 2019, captioned an Instagram photo of her with: “Happy people don’t hate.” Given Pitt and Jolie’s current divorce and heated custody battle over their six kids—Shiloh, 14, Maddox, 19, Vivienne, 12, Knox, 12, Zahara, 15, and Pax, 16—fans assumed that Poturalski’s caption was a reference to her boyfriend’s drama with his ex-wife.

When one commenter asked why Poturalski and Pitt “hate” Jolie, the German model denied that the couple have any ill will toward the Girl Interrupted star. “Not hating [on] anyone,” Poturalski wrote.

As for Pitt, Us Weekly’s source claims that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is focused on his current relationship and isn’t bothered with any drama with his ex-wife. “For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad,” the source said. “At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved.”

In August, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt thinks Jolie has “gone way too far” with their divorce after she asked to delay their trial when she discovered that the judge overseeing their case, Judge W. Ouderkirk, had a past relationship with Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” Us Weekly’s source said at the time. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back—hard.”

After Jolie asked to delay their divorce hearing, Pitt’s claimed through his attorney that the Oscar winner’s actions would “hurt” their children. “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” the documents read.

Pitt’s attorneys went on to suggest that “the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied.”