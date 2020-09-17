Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Just Responded to a Fan Asking Why She ‘Hates’ Angelina Jolie

Is she a fan? Brad Pitt’s girlfriend responded to claims she hates Angelina Jolie. The comment came on Tuesday, September 15, when Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, posted a photo on her Instagram of her in an orange button-up dress.

She captioned the post, “Happy people don’t hate .” The caption and the picture led to dozens of comments, including one from a follower who asked why she “hates” her boyfriend’s ex-wife. “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl,” the commenter wrote, to which Poturalski responded, “Not hating [on] anyone.”

Poturalski and Pitt confirmed they were dating in August after they were photographed kissing at the Paris-Le Bourget airport in France before they flew to Pitt’s chateau, Chateau Miraval, in the south of France together. The chateau is the same location where the Ad Astra star married Jolie in 2014. He co-owns with winery with Jolie.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Salt star was “furious” her ex-husband took his new girlfriend to Chateau Miraval. “[She’s] furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,” the insider said. “It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life,” adds the outlet’s source. “The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it.”

A second source told the magazine, “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Pitt and Poturalski’s romance also comes amid his heated divorce with Jolie. The couple, who started dating in 2005, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage. The former pair share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Though Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, a custody battle still wages on over their children. You can read about the couple’s messy custody battle here.