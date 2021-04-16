Brad Pitt’s Ex Reveals He Was a ‘Really Intense’ Person Before Their Breakup

Long before his marriage and eventual divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s ex E.G. Daily already thought he was “really intense”—but it wasn’t for reasons you might expect.

The 59-year-old actress revealed her first impression of the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor in a clip from his True Hollywood Story documentary episode, airing April 18 at 10 p.m. ET on E!. In the sneak peek, originally obtained by Hollywood Life, Daily recalls the actor’s early days in showbiz: “My first impression of Brad was that he was a very deep-souled guy,” she said. “He was very up and coming. I just knew that he was super cute, and there were a lot of things that we connected on.”

“I think he was really intense about his work,” Daily added. “When you saw him, it was more like seething in him underneath. What I could feel from him was a really strong, visceral drive towards something really big.”

Pitt and Daily dated for a short time in the late 1980s following his split from Jill Schoelen, whom he was engaged to for three months before Schoelen called it quits in 1989. According to Brad Pitt: True Hollywood Story, as per Hollywood Life, Schoelen called off her engagement with Pitt after she fell in love with the director of a film she was working on in Hungary.

The 57-year-old Academy Award winner hasn’t had too much luck in love since. Currently, Pitt is in the midst of an ongoing court battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over custody of their kids. The exes share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. In March 2021, tensions escalated in their custody case as the 45-year-old Maleficent actress moved to “provide “proof and authority in support” of Brad’s alleged domestic violence during their marriage, which ended in 2016 after over 10 years together as a couple.

