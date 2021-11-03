Brad’s ‘War’ With Angelina Has ‘Taken a Toll’ on His Love Life—Here’s Whether He’s Dating Again

Not ready. Brad Pitt’s dating life has been on hold since his drama with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angelia married in August 2014 after nine years of dating. They separated in September 2016 before they were declared legally single in April 2019.

Since their divorce, Brad and Angelina have been in a custody war over their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. In May 2021, a judge ruled in Brad’s favor to share custody with Angelina. However, the decision went back to court in July after the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, was removed due to his past professional relationships with Brad.

A source told Us Weekly on November 3, 2021, that Brad isn’t “mentally ready” to date amid his custody “war” with Angelina due to the “huge cloud hanging over him” and his reputation. “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,” the insider said. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.”

The source, who also noted that Brad doesn’t consider dating a “priority” in his life at the moment, also explained how his drama with his ex-wife has “taken its toll” on him. “This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” the insider said. “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”

As for if he’s dating, the source claimed that Brad has been on “some dates” and had “some fun over the past few years” but isn’t focused on his love life at the moment. Brad’s most recent public relationship was with model Nicole Poturalski, whom he dated from August to October 2020.

After the judge overseeing Brad and Angelina’s custody case was disqualified, Brad filed a petition for the court to review the decision, which was denied. Angelina’s attorney, Robert Olson, told Us Weekly at the time that the Maleficent star support the court’s decision to not investigate the judge’s removal any further.

“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior,” Olson said at the time. “She welcomes the California Supreme Court’s decision to refuse review of the unanimous Court of Appeal decision. As reinforced by California’s appellate courts, our judiciary prioritizes ethics and children’s best interests, and won’t tolerate judicial misconduct to reward the interests of a party. Ms. Jolie is glad for the family to now move forward cooperatively.”

A spokesperson for Brad, however, expressed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor will “continue” to fight the decision until his custody case with Angelina is officially over.

“The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue and the Supreme Court’s decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests,” the rep said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything that’s legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts.”