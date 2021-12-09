Brad Is Having ‘Trouble’ Dating After Being ‘Scrutinized’ For His Divorces From Angelina & Jen

Looking for love. When it comes to Brad Pitt dating after Angelina Jolie, the actor is open to finding his “special someone” again—but he’s having some difficulty taking the leap.

Brad, who was married to Angelina from 2014 to 2016, “would dearly love to date again,” a source told Us Weekly on December 9, 2021. According to the insider, “[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term.” But there’s just one problem: “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor is hesitant to pursue love again after having his relationships “scrutinized” in the media for years. Brad, who was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before moving on with Angelina, is now trying to stay “focused on family, charities and work” for the time being. “Those are his main priorities,” the insider adds. Previously, a source told the site that Brad wasn’t “mentally ready” to date again due to his reputation and the “huge cloud hanging over him” in the wake of his custody “war” with Angelina.

Since their divorce, Brad and Angelina have been in a custody battle over their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. In May 2021, a judge ruled in Brad’s favor to share custody with Angelina. However, the decision went back to court in July after the judge overseeing the case, Judge John W. Ouderkirk, was removed due to his past professional relationships with Brad.

“Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,” the insider told the site in November 2021. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.” The source went on to note that dating isn’t a “priority” for Brad, as the drama with his ex-wife has truly “taken its toll” on him. “This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” the insider said. “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”