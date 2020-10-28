Brad Pitt Just Broke Up With His New Girlfriend After She Got Back Together With Her Husband

It’s over. Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski broke up after her reunion with her husband, Roland Mary.

Page Six confirmed on Wednesday, October 28, that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the model have split after Poturalski was seen back together with her husband, who she has an open relationship with. A source told Page Six that Pitt and Poturalski are “totally over” and their breakup happened “a while back.” “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” the insider said.

Pitt and Poturalski’s breakup comes after she was photographed back together with Mary on Friday, October 23. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Poturalski and Mary—who share a 7-year-old son—were seen at the German restauranteur’s restaurant, Borchardt, in Berlin. Their reunion came a month after Poturalski was seen vacationing in France with Pitt.

In August, a source told The Daily Mail that Poturalski and Mary, who have a 41-year age difference, are in an “open marriage” and that the restauranteur isn’t “interested in negativity or jealously.” “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,’” the source said. In fact, Mary was the one who introduced Poturalski to Pitt when the Oscar winner dined at Borchardt in August 2019 while promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin.

According to the source, Pitt had been a frequent customer at the restaurant for years, and Poturalski was interested in getting to know him. When Brad was at Borchardt, she [Nicole] gave him her number with a wink,” the insider said. “Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.” While it looks like Pitt, who is 29 years older than Poturalski, is at home in Los Angeles, his ex-girlfriend is still with her husband in Berlin.

Pitt and Poturalski first made headlines in August when they were seen traveling to Chataeu Miraval, a winery in France that Pitt owns with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt also married at the estate in 2014. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Jolie was “furious” that Pitt took his girlfriend to where they tied the knot. “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” the source said. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”