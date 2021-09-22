Brad Pitt Is Suing Angelina Jolie Again For This ‘Vindictive’ Move After Their Divorce

Aside from their ongoing custody trial, it now looks like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wine vineyard is being added to the former couple’s list of legal battles—which can only mean their divorce is about to get even messier.

Brad and Angelina have reportedly started another dispute over Château Miraval, the $164 million vineyard that they both own in Correns, France. (Not to mention, it is also the place where they held their wedding in 2014). This time around, it was Brad, 57, who filed a lawsuit against Angelina, 46, on Tuesday, September 21, in which he accused her of trying to sell her stake in their estate without consulting him first—a move that could ultimately result in a massive profit at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s expense, according to the court documents obtained by Hollywood Life.

As per the docs, Château Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Angelina previously held a 40 percent stake through her company, Nouvel. Brad, for his part, originally held a 60 percent share of the estate via his company, Mondo Bongo. Prior to their split in 2016, however, the Fight Club alum transferred 10 percent of the estate from his company to Angelina’s Nouvel, making them equal shareholders today.

According to the court documents obtained by Hollywood Life, the Maleficent actress allegedly attempted to sell her entire 50 percent stake in Château Miraval without giving Brad a chance to refute the sale or buy her out first. This goes against what the former couple allegedly agreed upon prior to their divorce in 2016, according to sources who spoke to Page Six, who told the site that the pair previously agreed to consult each other if they ever decided to sell their shares.

Now, Brad’s lawyers are alleging that Angelina’s company has not been acting in the “best interest” of the company that owns Château Miraval. “It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” court documents read, per Hollywood Life. The suit goes on to accuse Angelina of “systematic obstruction.”

A source close to the case also called Angelina’s actions “consistently vindictive” and “another example of this person trying to circumvent the rules.” The source told Hollywood Life, “This is pretty consistent with this person’s behavior and is why she has been deemed ‘not credible’ based on the testimony of numerous experts, medical professionals, therapists and others who know her best in the recent ruling of the custodial case.”

Brad and Angelina, who divorced in 2016 after 11 years together, are also both in the midst of an ongoing legal battle over the custody of their minor children. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. With another lawsuit on the table, it’s safe to say we probably won’t be seeing these two out of court any time soon.