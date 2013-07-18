Report: Brad and Angelina To Wed Aboard Royal Cruise Ship in $500,000 Ceremony

Could Hollywood’s royal couple—also known as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie—be following in the footsteps of her majesty The Queen of England?

According to The Sun, the pair are seriously looking into saying “I do” while sailing the waters off Scotland aboard the Hebridean Princess, a sprawling ship aboard which The Queen celebrated her 80th birthday.

Apparently, the couple’s eldest son Maddox masterminded the idea, and got mom and dad to reconsider their original plan of holding their nuptials at their chateau in France.

The romantic vessel can fit up to 50 people, and would ring in at around £300,000 (roughly half a mil here in the U.S.). The chief operating officer of Hebridean Island cruises, Ken Charleson, wouldn’t confirm whether the couple has been inquiring about the ship, but he did tell The Sun: “But of course, they are more than welcome.”

