What All Six of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids Look Like Now

From as early as I can remember, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been plagued by rumors about how many children they bring into their family. Well, turns out the joke is on critics, as the one-time power couple, who filed for divorce in September 2016, raised six beautiful children. And though we didn’t see much of the Jolie-Pitt children when they were babies (understandable, considering how much their parents wanted to shield them from the toxic world of Hollywood), we’ve seen more and more of them as they’ve aged into teenagers. In fact, all six recently stepped out of the first time together at the premiere of Jolie’s new film, “First They Killed My Father.”

And though Brangelina’s kids might not be household names just yet, don’t be too surprised if in 10 years, they end up being just as big as their parents. To brush up on the trajectory of the Jolie-Pitt family, we assembled a now and then gallery of all six of Brangelina’s kids. See how Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Knox grew up, ahead.