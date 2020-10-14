Brad Pitt Wants His Kids for the Holidays Amid Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

An upcoming court date will determine Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids’ holiday plans as both parents have now requested custody of their children for Christmas. According to a source with Us Weekly, Pitt, 56, is personally “hoping” to receive more custodial time with his kids than previously granted.

The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star and his ex-wife, Jolie, 45, have both been at an impasse since resuming their divorce proceedings this year. Their trial includes a custody battle over kids Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12. The pair also share their eldest son, Maddox—but at 19, he is legally considered an adult and can decide to spend time with his parents at his own discretion. When it comes to the rest of their kids, however, the former couple is still fighting over visitation rights.

In November, Pitt and Jolie are reportedly set to make an appearance before a judge to redetermine their children’s fate for the holiday season. “The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial,” says Us Weekly‘s source. “Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year.”

A preemptive date of December 21 has been set for the rest of their custody trial, according to the Sun. A separate source told the paper, “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. There’s unlikely to be an official ruling until right before Christmas and, of course, in the meantime, it’s all hanging over the family’s heads like the darkest of clouds.”

But it’s entirely possible that date might be pushed back. In August, Jolie delayed their court hearing by requesting that the judge presiding over their case be removed due to his close relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys. Jolie’s request was not granted at the time, and Judge John W. Ouderkirk continues to oversee the case.

That same month, Pitt and Jolie’s witness lists were officially filed with the courts. Pitt’s list includes Jolie’s Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenante, along with psychologists, a therapist and security consultants. Among his witness psychologists are a neuro-psychologist, divorce psychologist and clinical psychology professor, one of whom Jolie attempted to remove from the case on October 5. In her bid to the judge, Jolie’s attorneys claimed that psychologist Dr. Robin Deutsch failed to abide by “legal, ethical and procedural requirements.” This request was also rejected—and only time will tell if Pitt wins his own bid.