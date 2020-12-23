Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s ‘Egos’ Apparently ‘Derailed’ Their Plans of a Family Christmas

Not home for the holidays. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids will be split for Christmas amid their custody battle.

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 22, that the couple’s six children—John, 14, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, Zahara, 15, Knox, 12, and Pax, 17—won’t be together for the holidays amid their parents’ divorce. The magazine reports that Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne will spend Christmas with their dad.

“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” the source said. Us Weekly also reported that Pitt and Jolie had discussed celebrating the holidays as a family when they were “getting along” earlier in 2020, but, as we now know, those plans have changed.

The source went on to say that Jolie and Pitt’s “egos have once again derailed” their plans to spend Christmas as a family of eight. “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the source said. “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after two years of marriage. The two were declared legally single in April 2019, though their custody battle continues. “Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense,” the source said, noting that Jolie is “frustrated” that the two haven’t worked out a custody plan yet.

The insider also said that Jolie has become “more prickly” amid the COVID-19 pandemic as she isn’t allowed to travel for her humanitarian work. “She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county,” the source said.

In October, a second source told Us Weekly that the Curious Case of Benjamin Button star was “hoping that we will be given increased custodial time,” which would include Christmas Eve. A month before that, a different source told the magazine that Jolie and Pitt disagreed on having joint physical and legal custody. “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has not agreed to those terms,” the source said.

Pitt, for his part, dated model Nicole Poturalski amid his divorce from Jolie. The two split in October after less than a year together.