Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Reuniting on the Big Screen

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously got together up on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005, and fans of the most high-profile couple on earth have been waiting with baited breadth for them to share the big screen together again for almost a decade.

Good news everyone, it’s happening. The two are set to star in “By the Sea,” which Jolie wrote and also plans to direct. Universal just announced it’s acquired the rights to the film, an “intimate, character-driven drama” and executives are already patting themselves on the back for scoring the Jolie-Pitts.

Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley said: “Angelina and Brad represent two of Hollywood’s brightest talents and we are excited to be a part of their collaboration on this powerful piece.”

“It’s not a big movie, not an action movie,” Jolie told Extra two months ago. “It’s the kind of movie we both love but aren’t often cast in. It’s a very experimental, independent type film where we get to just be actors together and be really raw and open and try things.”

