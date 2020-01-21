Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Prove They’re Still Friends Amid Those Jennifer Aniston Rumors

Jen isn’t the only ex he’s cool with. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still friends amid his reunion with Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Angelina—who announced their divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage—are still business partners in their wine company, Château Miraval, Us Weekly confirmed. The former couple, who founded their vineyard in 2008, are even releasing a new rosé champagne this year.

The news comes after Brad and Jen’s reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, where both exes took home accolades. The Friends alum won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in AppleTV+’s The Morning Show, while her ex-husband received a trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The two even shared a now-viral moment backstage after their wins, where the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor congratulated his ex-wife on her first-ever SAG Award since her first win for Friends in 1996. Reporters even caught Brad backstage as he watched his ex-wife’s speech. Since the SAG Awards, the former couple have gone viral with mixed reactions from fans. Some internet users crossed their fingers for a romantic reunion between Brad and Jen, while others warned Jen from reconnecting with a man who left her for another woman in 2005. Brad and Jennifer divorced in October 2005, the same year that Brad and Angelina met as love interests on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “didn’t Brad Pitt publicly fucking cheat on Jennifer Aniston like what is going on with y’all.”

Whatever happens between Brad and Jen, we’re glad that he’s friendly with both of his exes. Though we don’t know for sure between Brad and Angelina, their wine business is a good sign.