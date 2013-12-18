AARPitt: 9 Reasons Brad Pitt Should Be Totally Psyched About Turning the Big 5-0

So, the world’s real sexiest man alive (and arguably biggest movie star of our generation) turns the big 5-0 today, and it’s pretty hard to believe that the actor is, well, getting old. He’s come a long way from his serial-dating, hairstyle-trying days, though not at the expense of some serious drama (and it rhymes with Kennifer Janiston.)

Apart from that lengthy, less-than-savory scandal, at 50 years old, Pitt seems to have settled into a type of domesticity that suits him well—married to Angelina Jolie, dad to six kids, boatloads of charity work—and it seems like he’s generally a pretty down-to-earth kind of guy.

Still, that’s not to say he might not feel a pang or two as he enters his Golden Years. After all, it’s probably odd for him to go from playing the Hollywood field to playing the dad (IRL and on-screen.)

On the bright side, researchers say many folks who have passed their half-century are actually having the time of their lives, according to the Daily Mail, who said that this is likely due to the contentment of having paid off the mortgage (obviously a big issue for Pitt), and have gotten the kids off your hands (nope, he’s still roaming the world with his brood.)

Regardless, in case you’re having some issues with aging Brad, we’ve rounded up 9 reasons you should be totally psyched about turning the big 5-0. (Hey, free donuts is nothing to sneeze at.)

1. You can stay in motel chain for less!

Brad: We know you and your kinfolk love to travel, so here’s some great news: At lots of national hotel and motel chains, discounts often begin at the age of 50! Expect price cuts ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent off the regular rate.

2. Your investment in health insurance is finally beginning to pay off.

Enough said.



3. Lower car-rental rates.

Brad, did you know lots of rental car agencies also have senior discounts that start at age 50? Yup. In fact, you expect 10 to 20 percent off the normal rental car rate. Specifically, Budget has recently started a Senior Savings program, and will periodically offer new specials on its Web site. You’re welcome.

3. You can shop for less.

SeniorDiscounts.com says certain retailers—including Banana Republic—may offer senior discounts for folks 50 and older. Dude, now’s the time to stock up on those khakis!

4. One word for you buddy: AARP.

Turning 50 is basically an open invitation to join AARP, which’ll net you even more discounts, benefits and loose paper collecting dust on your dining room table.

5. You and Clooney can do older-men-with-money stuff together.

George Clooney entered his Golden Years in 2011, so you guys can totally hang out and sip Macallan ’39, work on your handicap at Seminole, prank people, and generally give that Dos Equis raconteur a run for his older-man money.

6. You can officially brag about bagging a younger woman.

Angie is 38. You’re 50. Score!

7. You can officially celebrate National Senior Citizens Day.

It’s a real day—August 21—and it was initiated in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan. We’re sure Clooney would be down to host at Lake Como. You might even convince 52-year-old President Obama to swing by for a drink.

8. Free. donuts.

Like several national chains, Dunkin Donuts offers a free donut with the purchase of a large coffee for AARP members! Considering you have six kids, you might have to buy six coffees (who wants a backseat filled with bickering over who gets the glazed?), but you can probably afford it after you factor in the other sweet discounts you’re getting this year.

9. You might finally get that Oscar.

Brad, you’ve yet to nab an Oscar, despite being nominated four times, but out of 86 men who won Best Leading Actor statues since 1929, 80 of them have been over 50.