Brad, Maddox and Pax Hit the Multiplex

Looks like we’re not the only ones who wanted to nerd out and see the new Star Trek. Brad Pitt played the good suburban dad this weekend, taking sons Maddox and Pax to catch the Star Trek prequel at their local multiplex. While Angie has been busy filming Salt in NYC, Brad has become Mr. Dad and has been seen regularly taking the kids out near the family’s Long Island home.

Though Brangelina won’t be separated for long, they are scheduled to hit the red carpet in Cannes this week for the Inglourious Basterds premiere. We are counting the minutes ’til we see the super couple.