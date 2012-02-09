Brad Goreski’s New Book Talks Drug Abuse, Childhood Bullying

On TV he’s proven himself to be both charming and manic, in person he’s all professional, but between the pages of Brad Goreski’s new biography, Born to Be Brad, the stylist-turned-writer reveals a troubled past filled with cocaine, alcohol abuse and bullying at the hands of his former classmates.

While most of the 242 pages are a light-hearted romp through his various fashion hits and misses, the real heart of it is the intense animosity and alienation he felt growing up in Canada (Brad recounts being taunted with the “f” word as far back as the third grade) that ultimately led him to numb himself out in college with a steady diet of alcohol and drugs like cocaine.

“I was in our bathroom, staring in the mirror, and I didn’t recognize myself,” he writes. “You can carry on like this and the drugs will be your life. It was May 3, 2001. I was determined to stay sober.”

Other revealing factoids include the stylist’s turn as an actor and a model, his childhood obsession with Marilyn Monroe and his early days as the oldest Vogue intern in the accessories closet. Obviously, our fave parts are all the amazingly awkward pics he included (trust us, the “I’m a teen actor” ones are beyond amazing).

You can pick up Born to Be Brad when it hits bookstores March 6th.