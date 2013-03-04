Brad Goreski on the Secrets to Great Style, Red Carpet Dressing

Brad Goreski may have initially broken into the spotlight as the Style Director for Rachel Zoe, but he’s quickly established his own reputation as a super-stylist for celebrities like Jessica Alba and Stacy Keibler. In addition to his impeccable taste when it comes to red carpet dressing, Goreski has also earned high marks for his cheery, approachable personality—an attitude that’s landed him both a book deal and his own show on Bravo, “It’s a Brad, Brad World,” which returns this Wednesday, March 6.

What you might not know about Brad Goreski, however, is that he is ridiculously organized. When the Unexpected Insider, Orly Shani, arrived at his Hollywood studio, the stylist and his team was in the process of cleaning up after a shoot with Jessica Alba for a magazine. Despite the hustle and bustle around the office, Goreski cheerily led Shani toward the back of the office, where he revealed a dream closet filled with sequin gowns and colorful stilettos—all immaculately organized in neat rows and coordinated carefully by color and style.

Dressed in his iconic bowtie and glasses, Goreski gave Shani the scoop on how to channel your inner “Brad,” and harness your personal style to the fullest by allowing yourself “the ability to play dress-up.”

Work the Trend! In this episode of “The Unexpected Insider,” Goreski highlights one of his favorite trends for spring: black and white. For the last few years, the spring and summer seasons have been dominated by bold prints and electric color, but this year’s spring runways saw a return to chic, minimal dressing.

Want to work the trend yourself? Opt for head-to-toe black and white looks featuring ladylike silhouettes like tailored blazers and at-the-knee skirts. If you’re feeling more daring, try bold black-and-white striped looks like those seen at Marc Jacobs and Kate Spade.

