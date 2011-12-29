Brad Goreski Scores Big With New Kate Spade Gig

It may be a Brad, Brad world, but when it comes to preppy chic womenswear, Kate Spade rules. So sayeth the ladies over at Fashionologie who just gave us the best news of the day — our fave male stylist, Brad Goreski (of Bravo TV fame), was just named exclusive stylist to the venerable line.

A match made in heaven you say? We couldn’t agree more. After all, when it comes to bright, poppy lady-like prints and patterns nobody does it better than these two. Having styled Kate’s ready-to-wear line last season, it seems picking Goreski was a definite no-brainer for the role.

“Besides being a great stylist, he is a joy to be around and a true gentleman,” says Kate Spade New York Creative Director Deborah Lloyd. “He keeps me laughing and keeps me on my toes.”