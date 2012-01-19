Brad Goreski Reveals Exciting New Gig Via Twitter

It’s a Brad, Brad World, for sure. Our favorite teary-eyed stylist recently revealed that he’s styling the J. Brand fall 2012 ready-to-wear collection via his ever-busy Twitter! Previous collaborations with the likes of Christopher Kane who curated a neon denim collection (which we loved, if you were wondering), make it clear that Brad will be a perfect fit for J. Brand’s culture.

I mean, we all know that the man isn’t afraid of a little color. We wish he would come and style us out of our I’m-a-New-Yorker-and-only-wear-black rut. What do you say Brad?! Throw us a little love?!