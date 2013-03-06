Brad Goreski on the One Red Carpet Tip Anyone Can Use

Brad Goreski is one of the best-known celebrity stylists working today, with his own show on Bravo, a book, and a client list that includes stars like Jessica Alba and Stacy Keibler. He recently sat down with The Unexpected Insider, Orly Shani, to give her a peek inside his spectacular—and well-organized—studio (watch the video here!) and offered his insights on the secrets to great red carpet style.

Here, Goreski offers the best advice he ever received, as well as one great style tip that anyone can use in her day-to-day life.

StyleCaster: What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

Brad Goreski: I’ll let you know when that happens … hasn’t yet. Ha!

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

A CEO told me if I wanted my business to be successful that I needed to learn how to delegate or my business would never grow.

As a stylist, what’s one piece of “red carpet” advice that any woman can use in her day-to-day life?

Take risks in your everyday dressing. Chances are it will pay off.

