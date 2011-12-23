Brad Goreski On Style Icons, Denim Shirts & His Dream Client

The bow-tie wearing star of the upcoming It’s A Brad, Brad World (premiering January 2 on Bravo) is known for his preppy panache and impeccable taste. After separating with longtime partner, powerhouseRachel Zoe, Brad Goreski broke out on his own and slowly gained credibility as a top stylist in his own right.

Goreski opened up to Styleite about what it was like establishing himself and how it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. Luckily, his first client happened to be none other than the stunning Jessica Alba.”It was about almost two months before I had like a client,” he says. “I do owe a lot to Jessica for taking a chance on me when I didn’t really have anything to go on except for a couple of, you know, really good recommendations from people that were around her.”

While his client list is pretty impeccable now, there’s always room for improvement — and there’s one actress who Brad would love to dress. “I would love to dress Kristen Wiig,” he says. “I think that she’s so talented and so beautiful and, you know, obviously … super funny.”

It may seem crazy that someone as chic as Brad would look to anyone else for style tips, but when he does, he does it right. One of his favorite style icons is America’s puppy dog, Ryan Gosling. Brad thinks he “gets it kind of spot on all the time and seems to have a lot of fun with clothes and enjoy fashion.” We couldn’t agree more!

Oh, and if you’re in a last minute bind for Christmas gifts, pick up a denim shirt. It’s Brad’s go-to item right now. “They go with everything. Like, I’ve styled women in them with a pencil skirt and like a cutelittle blazer — I’m Canadian so I’m a big proponent of denim on denim and I wear it a lot. It’s basically replaced the white shirt for me. I think it’s a really cool, relaxed and still kind of, you know, modern way to put a spin on the classic white shirt.”