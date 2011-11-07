Brad Goreski & More Fashion Favorites Make The Out100 List

We told you last week that androgynous darling Andrej Pejic received quite the honor – he was named “Stylemaker of the Year” by Out Magazine. Today, the complete Out100 is, well, out, and it’s chock full of some of my favorite fashion folk and more celebrities who have broken ground for the gay community.

Super stylist Brad Goreski, former Rachel Zoe protege known for his bow ties and sleek spectacles, appears on the list, as well as Tim Gunn – the man we all know and love from Project Runway. (Lest we forget, he’s the man responsible for letting the Proenza Schouler boys collaborate on their final presentation at Parsons. Thanks, dude.)

Mugler’s creative director and Lady Gaga‘s right-hand man, Nicola Formichetti also makes an appearance, telling the mag that he wants to “democrative fashion” – “I’m not an elitist,”he says. “I want everyone to share what we’re about.” I’m cool with that, as long as he isn’t trying to mass produce dresses made out of rib-eye steaks.

The list is obviously packed with power gays who run the biz – so take a look immediately!