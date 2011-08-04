StyleCaster
Share

Brad Goreski Is An Author, Daphne Guinness’ Museum Exhibit

What's hot
StyleCaster

Brad Goreski Is An Author, Daphne Guinness’ Museum Exhibit

Adam
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The all-too-adorable Brad Goreski is writing a book that is scheduled to come out along with his Bravo TV show. [Racked]

Daphne Guinness is getting her own museum exhibition at FIT showcasing the highlights of her wardrobe. [Grazia Daily]

This Vogue Italia editorial takes “Mommy dearest” to a whole new level. [Models]

Brad Goreski Is An Author, Daphne Guinness Museum Exhibit

Just a couple sale finds that will take your wardrobe right into fall. [Refinery 29]

Forget friendship bracelets, at fashion camp, you can make friendship couture! [NY Times]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @rackedny Bags are cleaned out at the Alexander Wang sale:racked.cc/rbQZay Good thing we already got ours!

RT @finkelfinder Kate Bosworth’s blue hair look happened@stylecaster ‘s latest editorial shoot!http://twitpic.com/60uov3 High level!

137796 1312482283 Brad Goreski Is An Author, Daphne Guinness Museum Exhibit

RT @HuffPostStyle Beyonce loves to eavesdrophttp://huff.to/n2ENXt Who doesn’t?

RT @StyleList Got a hot date?@rzrachelzoe put together her favorite pieces for summer date night:aol.it/qvtgYk We don’t, but we’ll dress up anyway. #single #readytomingle

RT @InterviewMag This week’s Trailer Face-Off: The Amazing Spider-Man and The Dark Knight Rises, next summer’s giant superhero movies.bit.ly/o2raab AKA, who we’ll be crushing on next summer.


Tags:

Promoted Stories

share