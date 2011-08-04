Brad Goreski Is An Author, Daphne Guinness’ Museum Exhibit

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The all-too-adorable Brad Goreski is writing a book that is scheduled to come out along with his Bravo TV show. [Racked]

Daphne Guinness is getting her own museum exhibition at FIT showcasing the highlights of her wardrobe. [Grazia Daily]

This Vogue Italia editorial takes “Mommy dearest” to a whole new level. [Models]

Just a couple sale finds that will take your wardrobe right into fall. [Refinery 29]

Forget friendship bracelets, at fashion camp, you can make friendship couture! [NY Times]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET



RT @rackedny Bags are cleaned out at the Alexander Wang sale:racked.cc/rbQZay Good thing we already got ours!

RT @finkelfinder Kate Bosworth’s blue hair look happened@stylecaster ‘s latest editorial shoot!http://twitpic.com/60uov3 High level!

RT @HuffPostStyle Beyonce loves to eavesdrophttp://huff.to/n2ENXt Who doesn’t?

RT @StyleList Got a hot date?@rzrachelzoe put together her favorite pieces for summer date night:aol.it/qvtgYk We don’t, but we’ll dress up anyway. #single #readytomingle

RT @InterviewMag This week’s Trailer Face-Off: The Amazing Spider-Man and The Dark Knight Rises, next summer’s giant superhero movies.bit.ly/o2raab AKA, who we’ll be crushing on next summer.





