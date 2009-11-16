StyleCaster
Brad and Angelina Go on Private Tour at MOCA, Plus Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Brad and Angelina Go on Private Tour at MOCA, Plus Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The Museum of Contemporary Art held their 30th anniversary gala on Saturday. Stacked with strictly A-list guests, the event was mainly held to celebrate the longevity of the museum. Considering its finical opposition last time this year we’re all pretty lucky the event took place. After a 30 million dollar bailout and some serious fundraising, the MOCA is open for good. Opening its largest exhibition in it’s history, illustration, photography and sculpture will remain for all patrons to view. Inside gala, Brad and Angelina got their own private tour, Lady Gaga performed and celebs showed off their personal style.

Here’s a look at the red carpet hits and misses:

Hits:

image

Christina Ricci in Prada.

image

Chloe Sevigny in Miu Miu.

image

Eva Mendes also in Miu Miu.

image

Kate Beckinsale in Andrew GN.

image

Jessica Alba in Prada.

image

Kate Bosworth in Proenza Schouler.

Misses:

image

Marisa Tomei in Jean Desse.

image

Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana.

image

Shirley Manson in Marchesa.

image

Jeremy Scott gone gothic.

